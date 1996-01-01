7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb Practice Problems
7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The clavicle also known as the collar bone articulates with the following bones, except:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bone in the proximal row of the carpal bones that has a boat shape and is located at the base of the thumb side of the hand is called:
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bone that runs alongside the ulna and is located on the thumb side of the forearm is called: