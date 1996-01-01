Metabolism Practice Problems
How many Krebs cycles may be driven by a single maltose molecule during aerobic respiration?
Which of the following options correctly includes the product of the beta-oxidation of the one butyric acid molecule?
Which of the following options accurately demonstrates the arrangement of molecules in order of stored energy (from highest to lowest)?
Which of the following is often referred to as "bad" cholesterol because it contributes to the buildup of cholesterol in arteries, leading to the formation of plaque?
The process by which the body synthesizes fatty acids from non-lipid sources such as carbohydrates (primarily glucose) or protein is termed:
Which of the following is not among the mechanisms used by the liver to regulate and control various metabolic processes?
When we consume more calories than what we immediately need, the excess energy is stored in the adipose tissue in the form of:
Which of the following lipoproteins is synthesized by the intestinal epithelial cells and consists mainly of triglycerides?
Emma a 15-year-old high school student, is obsessed with her weight, similar to her peers. Despite being at a lower weight than ideal, she restricts her intake, exercises excessively and avoids eating with friends. Which disorder is Emma likely suffering from?
How many molecules of carbon dioxide are formed during the oxidation of one glucose molecule through the citric acid cycle?
Why does oxidative phosphorylation take place in a series of small enzyme-controlled steps?
The process by which the energy stored in the electrochemical proton gradient is utilized to generate ATP is called:
During beta-oxidation, the carbon chains of fatty acids are broken down to yield molecules of __________.
Which of the following compounds is not directly produced by the citric acid cycle during the complete oxidation of a 20-carbon fatty acid chain?
Gluconeogenesis is the process of synthesizing glucose from non-carbohydrate sources. Which of the following molecules can be used for gluconeogenesis?