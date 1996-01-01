Patterns of Inheritance Practice Problems
Suppose the allele for long lash is dominant over the allele for short lash. If two individuals who are heterozygous for this trait get married, what is the probability of having a child with a long lash?
A woman with Leigh syndrome married an unaffected man. They have four children who all inherited the Leigh syndrome. What type of inheritance pattern is shown in this case?
A man with Rett syndrome married an unaffected woman. They have four children, two boys and two girls. If the condition affected the two girls only, which type of inheritance is applicable in this case?
Huntington's disease is a disorder that can be developed when an individual has inherited at least one copy of the mutant allele. This condition therefore follows:
For a condition that follows an X-linked recessive inheritance pattern, a female can be considered a carrier if she:
When a trait is inherited along the paternal lineage, what type of inheritance pattern is this?