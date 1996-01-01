Fluid Balance Practice Problems
Mr. Harley, a 68-year-old Jeep driver, had an accident and underwent cranial surgery. A few months after the surgery, he developed symptoms of extreme thirst with increased urination and presented to the A&E department with dehydration. The on-duty doctor gave him oral desmopressin, and his condition improved miraculously within a few hours. What do you think Mr. Harley is suffering from?
As the body's temperature rises, perspiration and breathing may accelerate which can cause:
The following are the direct benefits of fluid intake during and after exercise except:
Which of the following components of the ECF transports waste products, such as carbon dioxide and urea, away from the cells to be eliminated from the body?
Which anion in the ICF is an important component of the cell's primary energy currency?
Diuretics are medications that can help maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. Which of the following states the impact of taking diuretics?
When the concentration of solutes in the ECF is higher than the concentration of solutes in the ICF, the solution is considered to be:
Which of the following gives the correct consequence of insufficient ADH production?
In patients suffering from diabetes insipidus the secretion of ADH is faulty or the kidneys are unable to respond to it. This condition leads to:
In the dehydrated state, the body produces more vasopressin. Determine the effect it will have on urine output:
For the body to remain properly hydrated, there must be regulation of water balance (i.e water intake must be equal to water loss). However, some of the water loss is considered insensible. Which of the following comes under that category?
Which of the following hormones is released when the blood becomes more concentrated (higher osmolality), such as during dehydration or excessive salt intake?
Answer the question by choosing appropriate responses from the following:
1) Sodium: It is reabsorbed from the proximal convoluted tubule in exchange for potassium.
2) Potassium: Present outside the cell in a 10 times higher concentration than inside.
3) Calcium: It has the least concentration in the sarcoplasmic reticulum.
4) Hydrogen ions: They are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K + ions.
5) Phosphate: It helps regulate pH in intracellular fluid and urine.
6) Ammonium ions: They help in the formation of urea in the DCT.
7) Bicarbonate ion (HCO3- ): It maintains normal blood pH by acting as a chemical buffer.
8) Albumin: Contains amino acid residues that can act as both weak acids and weak bases by donating and accepting H + ions and acting as a buffer.
Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their descriptions?