Fluid Balance Practice Problems

1) Sodium: It is reabsorbed from the proximal convoluted tubule in exchange for potassium.

2) Potassium: Present outside the cell in a 10 times higher concentration than inside.

3) Calcium: It has the least concentration in the sarcoplasmic reticulum.

4) Hydrogen ions: They are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K + ions.

5) Phosphate: It helps regulate pH in intracellular fluid and urine.

6) Ammonium ions: They help in the formation of urea in the DCT.

7) Bicarbonate ion (HCO 3 - ): It maintains normal blood pH by acting as a chemical buffer.

8) Albumin: Contains amino acid residues that can act as both weak acids and weak bases by donating and accepting H + ions and acting as a buffer.

Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their descriptions?