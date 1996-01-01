24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance Practice Problems
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance Practice Problems
13 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is an intermediate of glucose metabolism that promotes lipogenesis?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best explains why NADH generates more energy than FADH2 when it goes through the electron transport chain?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following areas of the hypothalamus does not play a significant role in producing peptides that are important for regulating eating behaviors?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the enzymatic activity decrease when the body temperature rises beyond the homeostatic range?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circulation of warm blood throughout the body and the return of cooled blood to the body's core is an example of which type of heat transfer mechanism?