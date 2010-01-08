Acid-Base Balance Practice Problems
John, a 45-year-old man, visits his doctor complaining of persistent high blood pressure. He has a family history of hypertension, and his blood pressure has been difficult to control despite being on medication. The doctor suspects that John's hypertension might be due to an abnormality in the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) pathway. Which of the following will be a medication of choice for John's treatment?
Which of the following do the kidneys excrete in the urine to maintain the pH of the blood?
Which of the following is not part of the respiratory system's mechanism for maintaining acid-base balance when the partial pressure of CO2 rises in the blood?
What happens to respiratory rate and depth when the respiratory system tries to compensate for metabolic acid-base imbalances?
Which of the following is a chemical buffer system that helps maintain pH in the body?
When a person is said to be suffering from metabolic acidosis, which organ is said to be faulty?
If an individual experiences metabolic acidosis caused by diarrhea, why do they need to breathe faster and deeper?
How does the carbonic acid-bicarbonate buffer system respond if there is a rise in the pH of a body fluid?
What is the role of hemoglobin's histidine residues in maintaining acid-base balance in the body in an acidic environment?
The buffer system which contains ionizable functional groups such as amino group and carboxyl group is called:
Which of the following statements about the kidney's mechanism in maintaining the blood pH is true?
Polyuria is a medical condition characterized by excessive urination. The following are the direct possible causes of this condition except:
A patient was rushed to the ER after having a prolonged episode of hyperventilation. Arterial blood gas was obtained and revealed: PCO2 35, pH 8.2.
What acid-base balance anomaly is the patient experiencing and how should it be treated:
Given the following pH: 7.20 pCO2: 47mmHg HCO3: 17mEq/L. Determine how the body will initially compensate for the acid-base imbalance:
When there is a narrowing of the renal arteries, the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone System (RAAS) is activated due to a perceived decrease in blood pressure. Which of the following occurs after this response?
Sodium is an important electrolyte that helps maintain proper fluid balance in the body. Which of the following is a consequence of excess sodium concentration in the bloodstream?
Which of the following is responsible for synthesizing glutamine from ammonium ions and glutamate?
A person has the following blood values: pH - 7.0; Pco₂ - 32 mm Hg; HCO3– - 10.0 mEq/L. Which form of acid-base imbalance is the person experiencing?
Which of the following is not part of the respiratory response when the blood pH drops?