2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases Practice Problems
7 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When acid dissolves in the water, its proton combines with the water molecule to form:
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pH of an acidic solution can be significantly raised by adding all of the following except:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a buffer solution contains sodium acetate as the conjugate base, what could be the other component of the buffer solution?