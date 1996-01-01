Functional Anatomy: Mouth Practice Problems
The oral cavity mucosa is composed of stratified squamous epithelium instead of the simple columnar epithelium found in the gastrointestinal tract because:
1. Enamel a. It contains nerves and blood vessels, supplying nutrients to the tooth.
2. Dentin b. It covers and protects the tooth crown.
3. Pulp c. It covers and protects the tooth root, anchoring it to the jawbone.
4. Cementum d. It provides structural support and the bulk of the tooth.
Which of the following options includes the correct matching of the various components of a tooth mentioned above with their functions?
Identify the structure located at the tip of the tooth's root which allows the passage of blood vessels and nerves to the pulp cavity as shown in the following image.