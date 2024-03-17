21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets Practice Problems
3 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a viral infection that affects many people each year. The flu virus has a high mutation rate, leading to the emergence of new proteins on its surface. Considering the virus' high mutation rate, what could be its impact on the host if no new vaccine is developed?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lag phase, also known as the latent period, is a stage during the primary immune response where there is a delay between the initial exposure to an antigen and the detectable increase in the production of specific antibodies by the immune system. Which of the following does not happen during the lag phase?