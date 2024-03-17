Cardiac Cycle Practice Problems
Which of the following correctly describes the sequence of events in a cardiac cycle?
Aortic stenosis develops when the aortic valve narrows and blood flow becomes restricted. Identify the heart sound that the doctor may hear with a stethoscope in a person with aortic valve stenosis.
Which of the following statements is not true about the dicrotic notch that occurs in the cardiac cycle?
Choose which statement is correct regarding the cardiac cycle.
I. Asystole indicates that the heart is in sinus rhythm
II. Systole occurs when the heart contracts to pump blood out
In the QRS complex on the ECG, any negative wave following after a positive wave is called:
Abnormal levels of electrolytes, especially potassium, can affect the electrical conduction system of the heart and lead to bradycardia. How does bradycardia impact the cardiac process?