Urine Formation Practice Problems
Which of the following is incorrect about the adaptations in the peritubular capillaries for the reabsorption of various substances?
Identify the incorrectly matched pair with respect to tubular reabsorption of substances in various parts of a nephron.
Which of the following is not reabsorbed by the proximal convoluted tubule of a nephron?
Determine which of the following statements concerning extrinsic regulation of GFR is inaccurate.
Which of the following is not an intrinsic control mechanism to regulate the glomerular filtration rate?
Which of the following hormones' production may be impacted in a renal failure patient with anemia?
Which of the following inhibits filtrate formation by opposing hydrostatic pressure in glomerular capillaries?
Mrs. Johnson, a 65-year-old woman with hypertension, has been prescribed diuretic medication by her doctor to help manage her blood pressure. She noticed an increase in her urine output after starting the medication. All of the following are effects of diuretics, except:
Which of the following statements about drinking a solution of mannitol is incorrect?
If female and male urinary systems perform the same function, why is it that females are more susceptible to UTIs than men?
The following are the processes involved in the urine formation and its removal from the body. Which among the options gives the best sequence of these processes?
I. Secretion
II. Reabsorption
III. Filtration
IV. Excretion
Which of the following structures carries blood from the aorta to the kidney for filtration and waste removal?
Which of the following processes is not involved in the formation of urine within the nephrons?
The countercurrent multiplication in the kidney is a physiological process that occurs within the:
Which of the following states the effect of the reabsorption of water on the filtrate as it progresses through the proximal convoluted tubule?
Which of the following structures of the adrenal cortex releases aldosterone into the bloodstream when the body senses a need to conserve sodium or accelerate its reabsorption in the distal convoluted tubule?
What happens to the workload on the kidneys with high-salt diets and excessive water intake?
After processing in the tubular system, the urine will pass through all of the following structures in females, EXCEPT:
Which layer of ureters contracts peristaltically to transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder?
Which of the following fluids contains only nitrogenous wastes and substances that are unneeded or in excess?