18. The Heart
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a medical test that measures the electrical activity of the heart?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an ECG reading if it showed ST-segment elevation it could indicate:
a) Ventricular fibrillation
b) Atrial fibrillation
c) Myocardial infarction
d) All of the above
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In cases where the P waves in an ECG are absent which part of the pacemaker system is dysfunctional: