Lower Respiratory System Practice Problems
The human lungs are composed of millions of tiny, thin-walled structures, which give the lungs a spongy appearance. These structures are termed:
The term used to describe the rapid influx of air into the lungs caused by the involuntary and abrupt contractions of the diaphragm, vocal cords, larynx, and complete closure of the glottis is known as:
Which of the following laryngeal cartilages has laryngeal prominence, or Adam's apple?
Changes in the diameter of which of the following control the resistance to airflow and the distribution of air in the lungs?
A doctor performs a tracheostomy on a patient named Mr. Ray, who was admitted to the hospital after a road accident. Determine what prompted the doctor to do the procedure.
A police officer shot a criminal in the chest, and he began bleeding and gasping for air. Determine what caused the agonizing breathing pattern in the shot criminal.