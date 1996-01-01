Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine Practice Problems
Which of the following statements describes the possible outcomes of severe diarrhea if left untreated?
Severe diarrhea leads to excessive loss of intestinal fluids, which could result in acidosis due to:
Sara tells her friend that most of the absorption of substances takes place in the colon. Her friend disagrees and says the colon is involved only in the absorption of water and minerals, while the absorption of nutrients occurs in another organ. Can you describe which organ is primarily involved in the absorption of digested nutrients?
Vitamins A, D, and E are fat-soluble vitamins and are primarily synthesized in the:
The mechanism through which the body starts and organizes the act of defecation is known as the defecation reflex. All of the following increase the urge to defecate, except: