Platelets: Hemostasis Practice Problems
Which of the following is a large plasma protein that forms a bridge between platelets and collagen?
The process by which bleeding is stopped and blood is kept within a damaged blood vessel or at the site of an injury is known as:
The following are statements regarding the role of different substances in the process of blood clotting.
P. Prothrombin is a key protein involved in the coagulation cascade.
Q. Sodium acts as a cofactor for various enzymes involved in coagulation
R. Fibrinogen is a soluble protein found in the blood that is converted into fibrin during blood clotting
S. Vitamin K is essential for the synthesis of several blood clotting factors in the liver.
Which of the following options includes all the correct statements?
A substance 'X' is an inactive protein that must be transformed into its active variant, 'Y'. The component 'X' then converts a soluble material 'M' into an insoluble substance 'N', resulting in a mesh-like structure that stabilizes the blood clot and prevents additional bleeding at the site of damage. Which of the following choices best describes materials X, Y, M, and N?
Hematocrit is a percentage measure of the proportion of red blood cells (RBCs) in total blood volume. All of the following factors cause a reduction in the hematocrit level in the blood, except:
If a person is deficient in factor VII of the clotting pathway, which of the following is the best description of the expected results of their clotting tests?
When a blood vessel wall is damaged which of the following is the first step in hemostasis:
The culmination of both the intrinsic and extrinsic coagulation pathways is the activation of the common pathway. Which event in the coagulation pathway initiates the common pathway:
Which of the following components of fibrinolysis binds to fibrin and cleaves it at specific sites, resulting in the dissolution of the clot?
Identify the coagulation pathway that is primarily disrupted by the anticoagulant drug warfarin?