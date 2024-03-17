Platelets: Hemostasis Practice Problems

The following are statements regarding the role of different substances in the process of blood clotting.

P. Prothrombin is a key protein involved in the coagulation cascade.

Q. Sodium acts as a cofactor for various enzymes involved in coagulation

R. Fibrinogen is a soluble protein found in the blood that is converted into fibrin during blood clotting

S. Vitamin K is essential for the synthesis of several blood clotting factors in the liver.

Which of the following options includes all the correct statements?