Muscle Naming Practice Problems
The three pairs of muscles that line the pharynx and contract in sequence to move food down the throat are named:
Which of the following is a paired muscle that runs vertically along the front of the abdomen and is commonly referred to as the "six-pack" muscle?
Which of the following muscles is located in the ear and is responsible for stabilizing the stapes bone, which is one of the three small bones in the middle ear?
Which of the following statements best describes the term "maximus" in muscle nomenclature?
Which of the following muscles is correctly matched with its corresponding compartment?
Which of the following terms refers to the diagonal direction the muscle fibers run?
In the bicep curl exercise, which parts act as the fulcrum, the effort, and the load?
Which of the following muscles are NOT involved in gripping the ball and releasing it at the right moment?
After giving birth, Samantha has trouble controlling her bowel movements. Her doctor suggested exercises to strengthen her weakened levator ani muscles. What is the function of the levator ani muscles in assisting with bowel movements?
Which is a powerful superficial quadrangular muscle responsible for elevating the mandible during chewing?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the pennate muscle fiber arrangement?
The facial muscles are striated muscles that connect the skin of the face to the bone of the skull to carry out significant roles in daily life, including mastication and expression of emotion. Which of the following facial muscles is located between the eyebrows and is responsible for frowning and wrinkling the brow?
Which muscle of the humerus is the largest and strongest extensor of the elbow joint that appears in the shape of a horseshoe on the posterior aspect of the arm?
Muscles can be named according to several criteria. Which of the following about naming muscles is incorrect?
Which of the following muscles arises from the ilium and inserts on the tibia to assist in hip flexion?
Which of the following muscles are powerful extensors of the knee joint and are necessary for movements such as walking, running, leaping, and squatting?
Which of the following muscles has short fascicles that join obliquely to a central tendon or a collection of tendons, giving it a feather-like appearance?
All of the following functional groups make up the appendicular musculature, except:
Which of the following muscles is the principal muscle involved in the pouting of the lips?
The extensor digitorum, which is a forearm muscle that extends the finger joints, is an example of a:
The muscles that rotate the eye superiorly and inferiorly are ___________ and ______________, respectively.