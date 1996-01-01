25. Urinary System
Urine and Renal Function Tests Practice Problems
25. Urinary System
Urine and Renal Function Tests Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following pigments is mainly responsible for the yellow color of the urine?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following renal blood vessels will have blood that is predominantly free of nitrogenous wastes?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following findings in urinalysis is most likely indicative of a urinary tract infection (UTI)?