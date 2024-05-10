29. Heredity
Genetic Disorders Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which genetic disorder is characterized by a defect in the HEXA gene, leading to a buildup of GM2 ganglioside in nerve cells?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which genetic disorder is characterized by the production of thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A couple with a family history of recessive genetic disorders is expecting a child. What is the probability that their child will inherit the disorder if both parents are carriers?