11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials Practice Problems
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials Practice Problems
12 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cardiac muscle cells can generate action potentials spontaneously without external nervous input. This is due to which of the following specialized cells?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
When an action potential reaches the axon terminal, it depolarizes the membrane. As a result:
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a single presynaptic neuron synapses with multiple postsynaptic neurons allowing for signal amplification and the spread of information to multiple pathways, it is called:
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combination of postsynaptic potentials taking place in a specific location but occurring at slightly different times is called:
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about inhibitory postsynaptic potential is true?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an inhibitory input activates the postsynaptic neuron concurrently with an excitatory input, it could lead to: