Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions Practice Problems
Identify the largest body cavity that is located in the anterior plane and is inferior to the diaphragm.
If Ms. Johnson is experiencing advanced-stage appendicitis, which area is likely to be painful?
A patient was rushed into surgery due to a penetrating injury to the left anterior hypochondriac region. Assess which organs and cavities are possibly injured from the most superficial to the deepest:
Barbie needs a kidney transplant but she was worried about possible scarring on her abdomen. She asked if it would be possible to make the incision on the left posterior lumbar region versus what the surgeon said of approaching through the left lower abdominal quadrant. Why do think the surgeon suggested that location knowing that the kidney is located posteriorly: