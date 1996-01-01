5. Integumentary System
The Dermis Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
This layer of the dermis contains larger blood vessels, sweat glands, hair follicles, and Pacinian corpuscles and is called:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following can hold water molecules within the skin, maintaining hydration and promoting plumpness?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Too much exposure to UV radiation can have a deleterious impact on the skin. The radiation can penetrate the skin's deeper layers and damage collagen and elastin fibers. This can result to: