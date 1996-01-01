23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A young patient admitted to the surgical ward presents with severe colicky pain in the epigastrium radiating towards the right rib cage after eating fatty food. The doctors suspected biliary colic due to the obstruction of the bile duct caused by gallstones and recommended surgery for the removal of gallstones. What are the other treatment options for treating biliary colic without surgery?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which organ in the human body is primarily responsible for the storage and concentration of bile, an essential digestive fluid necessary for the breakdown and absorption of fats?