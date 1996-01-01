The Epidermis: Cells Practice Problems
The following diagram shows the structure that produces a carpet of mucus that protects the stomach from acid. This structure is called:
As keratinocytes move from the basal layer to the superficial layer, the following occur except:
These skin cells are found in the basal layer of the epidermis, oval-shaped, and their membrane interacts with nerve endings in the skin with synapse-like structures, and essential for light touch sensation:
Melanocytes are located on the stratum basale of the epidermis. How do they influence other layers?
There are different types of melanin that are responsible for skin color. Pheomelanin is responsible for what pigment color?
Melanin is stored in structures called melanosomes within the melanocytes. These melanosomes are then transported to other cells including the keratinocytes of the following except:
When a person consumes large amounts of carotene-rich foods, the carotene can be absorbed into the body and accumulate in the fatty tissue under the skin. This can result in what skin color?
The hemoglobin can influence skin color. If the skin appears bluish, which of the following could be the possible cause?