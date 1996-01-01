9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue Practice Problems
9. Muscle Tissue
7 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following muscles is responsible for the involuntary movement of substances through the intestines?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The different tissues in the body have their own respective functions. Which of the following is the main function of the skeletal muscle tissue?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscles in the human body can be classified as voluntary and involuntary. Which among the following muscles is considered as voluntary muscles?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The chicken meat we consume is made up of muscles. Which of the following chicken meats are considered "dark meat"?