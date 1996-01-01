The Cerebrum Practice Problems
Which of the following statements about the neocortex of the cerebral cortex is true?
Which of the following is responsible for processing auditory information and interpreting sounds?
John experienced a severe brain injury, leading to significant changes in his personality after recovery. He developed impulsivity and a loss of planning abilities. Which part of the brain was likely affected by the accident?
In Huntington's disease, several parts of the brain are affected. Choose which parts are included:
The cerebellum and basal nuclei are principal parts of the brain associated with movement. Choose which statement accurately describes the function of the two parts mentioned:
I. The cerebellum is responsible for maintaining coordinated movement
II. The basal nuclei is responsible for initiating movement
III. A damaged basal nuclei will result in loss of sensation in the face ipsilateral to the lesion
Head trauma is often associated with amnesia. Which specific part of the brain is in charge of memory:
Mae was riding her horse when it suddenly jumped resulting in her falling and hitting the back of her head on a rock. When Mae woke-up in the hospital she said that she couldn't see anything. What lobe of the cerebrum would you expect to be damaged in Mae:
A tiger is following its prey in order to hunt it. Which of the following areas of the brain coordinates its eye movements when following prey?
The areas are matched with the lobes of the cerebrum in which they are located. Identify which of the following is incorrectly matched.