The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland Practice Problems
Which division of the autonomic nervous system releases acetylcholine at both preganglionic and postganglionic fibers?
The adenohypophysis releases all of the following hormones into the circulation, except:
Which hormone is synthesized and secreted by the kidneys in response to elevated parathyroid hormone?
Women are more susceptible to bone resorption and consequent osteoporosis during pregnancy due to the elevated calcium requirements. Which of the following hormones is likely to be elevated in such conditions?
Identify the function that is exclusively controlled by a hormone produced by an endocrine organ:
Which of the following secretes insulin and glucagon that regulate blood glucose levels?
The pituitary gland is an endocrine gland that secretes the following hormones, except:
The follicular cells of the thyroid gland secrete thyroid hormone, while the parafollicular cells secrete:
Which of the following cells is responsible for the synthesis of thyroid hormones:
Which of the following organs in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenocortical axis is not accurately matched with the hormone they release?
The hormones secreted by the adrenal medulla play a crucial role in which of the following important physiological functions?