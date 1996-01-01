Introduction to the Central Nervous System Practice Problems
Neurons require protein synthesis for the maintenance and functioning of their cellular components. Hence, their neuron body has which organelle?
The axonal transport and electrical impulse generation of the axon need ATP. Therefore, it should contain which organelle?
The structure that receives signals from the upstream neurons and passes these signals to the cell body is called:
The presence of this structure allows myelinated neurons to conduct nerve impulses more rapidly and efficiently than unmyelinated neurons.
Determine which statement about the human brain is correct:
I. Humans can only use 10% of their brain
II. The human brain cannot feel pain
The left and right lateral ventricles are situated within their respective hemispheres of the:
The component of basal nuclei where the caudate nucleus and putamen are located is called:
Which of the following parts of the brain is matched incorrectly to the physiological functions they regulate?
What is the outermost layer of the cranial meninges that is composed of dense irregular connective tissue?
The majority of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is produced by the specialized tissue known as the choroid plexus which is located in the brain's:
The contractile cells along the blood vessels that interact with endothelial cells and astrocytes, contributing to the regulation of blood flow and the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, is called:
Which part of the nervous system is responsible for transmitting motor commands to the body, relaying sensory information back to the brain, and coordinating reflexes:
Choose which statement/s is correct regarding the brain and spinal cord:
I. The dura, arachnoid and pia mater surround the brain and spinal cord.
II. Anesthesia given to women in labor is injected into the arachnoid mater.
The pars reticulata which is situated in the ventrolateral region of the substantia nigra, primarily consists of inhibitory neurons called:
Which of the following parts of the CNS regulates the basic functions of life such as breathing, heartbeat, and blood pressure?
Which of the following is characterized by having a small almond-shaped structure within the brain's temporal lobe and is a key player in emotional processing?
The prefrontal cortex of the brain performs certain complex functions. Which of the following statements describes the effects of damage to this area?