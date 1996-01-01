An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue Practice Problems
Determine which statements is accurate concerning osteocytes:
1. Osteocytes are mature osteoblasts that become less active.
2. Osteocytes like osteoblasts have a cuboidal to columnar shape
3. Osteocytes are housed inside the lacuna
Hypogonadal men are more prone to fractures due to accelerated bone turnover due to:
Which of the following is an indication that the bone will stop growing longitudinally?
The process in which calcium and phosphate are deposited by osteoblasts onto the organic matrix is called:
Reduced mechanical loading, such as in cases of prolonged bed rest or immobilization, can lead to:
What is the effect of the release of parathyroid hormone by the parathyroid gland?
What could be the effect if the parathyroid hormone increases the production of active vitamin D?
Arrange the stages of bone repair in the correct order:
I. remodeling and addition of compact bone
II. formation of a bony callus
III. formation of a fibrocartilaginous callus
IV. formation of hematoma at the break
An astronaut has been living in the ISS for two years before returning to Earth. What might have happened to his bones due to his prolonged stay in the ISS:
Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that affects cartilage growth in the long bones. This can commonly result in:
Mineral bone disease is a common problem in patients with chronic kidney disease. Why are the bones affected in people with kidney disease:
Lysosomes are essential for maintaining cellular health and function by recycling and disposing of materials that are no longer needed. Which of the following bone processes relies significantly on these organelles?