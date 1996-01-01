5. Integumentary System
Nails Practice Problems
5. Integumentary System
Nails Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35-year-old woman presents to her doctor with a complaint of "spoon-shaped" nails. Upon examination, the doctor notes that the patient's nails appear concave with raised edges. Which of the following conditions is the most likely cause of this nail abnormality?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nails grow from the nail matrix through mitosis. What factor/s accelerate nail growth:
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Both hair and nails do not contain blood vessels and are primarily made of a protein called: