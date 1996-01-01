Muscle Actions Practice Problems
The movement of the body involves the coordinated action of several muscles acting together. The fibers of which of the following muscles are stretched and relaxed when the prime mover is active?
Which muscle is often preferred for intramuscular injections in infants and young children due to its large size and minimal nerves and blood vessels?
Mr. Johnson was playing a friendly basketball game when he suddenly felt a sharp, tearing sensation in the back of his ankle. He immediately experienced intense pain and was unable to push off his toes or perform a strong calf raise. Upon examination, a visible gap was noticed between his calf muscle and his heel. Which of the following options best describes the likely cause of his condition?
The quadriceps muscles perform knee extension while the hamstring muscles perform knee:
In which type of muscles do muscle fibers pull in directions, resulting in a decrease in force of contraction?