Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System Practice Problems
The autonomic nervous system controls the functions of the body's internal organs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and body temperature. Which of the following is not a disorder of the autonomic nervous system?
Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder that affects involuntary (autonomic) functions, including blood pressure and motor control of the body. Which of the following symptoms is more commonly associated with the cerebellar type of MSA?
Emily, a 24-year-old medical student, is volunteering at a local hospital. She experienced sudden dizziness while observing a surgical procedure. The sight of blood made her collapse to the ground. She quickly regained consciousness within a minute but felt weak and disoriented afterward. What type of autonomous disorder is Emily likely experiencing in this situation?
Identify the ganglia that innervate the chest's organs and tissues, such as the heart, lungs, and blood vessels:
Which of the following ganglia innervates the rectum, sigmoid colon, descending colon, and other pelvic organs?
Which of the following ganglia provides sympathetic innervation to the abdominal organs, including the stomach, liver, spleen, pancreas, and kidneys?
As the enteric nervous system (ENS) comprises a complex network of neurons and neurotransmitters that may operate independently from the central nervous system (CNS), it is commonly referred to as:
The white and gray rami communicantes are named based on their color, which reflects the myelination status of the nerve fibers they contain. The white rami communicantes appear white because they contain:
Which of the following is an effect of parasympathetic activity on the cardiovascular system?