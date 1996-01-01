2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
This cell structure is semi-permeable and separates the inside of the cell from the environment:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The purpose of this macromolecule in the plasma membrane is to provide stability in the face of changing temperatures:
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
This macromolecule is required for the maintenance of the integrity and fluidity of the plasma membrane:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which structure of the plasma membrane facilitates the transport of specific substances across the membrane?