Female Reproductive Anatomy Practice Problems
Uterine prolapse happens when the muscles and connective tissues, such as ligaments, become weak or damaged, resulting in the descent of the uterus into the vaginal canal. Which of the following factors can contribute to the development of uterine prolapse?
The phase in the uterine cycle in which the thickened endometrial lining of the uterus begins to shed and is expelled out from the body is called the:
After ovulation, the ruptured follicle transforms into corpus luteum which secretes:
Which of the following is a pear-shaped organ situated between the rectum and the bladder?
The yellow tissue formed from the Graffian follicle following ovulation after the release of the egg is:
Which of the following structures of the female reproductive system provides a pathway for the eggs to travel from the ovaries to the uterus?
Which structure of the blastocyst forms the large fluid-filled sphere and is vital for the formation of the placenta?
The following enumerates the different parts of the female duct system and their respective functions. Which of the following is matched incorrectly?
Which of the following structures in the female reproductive system captures the eggs released by the ovary and leads them into the opening of the uterine tube?
During labor and childbirth, a medical procedure known as an episiotomy may be performed. An episiotomy involves making a surgical cut in the area between the vagina and the anus, to widen the birth canal and facilitate delivery. What is the anatomical term for that area?