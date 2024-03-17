Cardiac Action Potentials Practice Problems
Which of the following is a medical test that measures the electrical activity of the heart?
Which of the following is not an intrinsic control of arteriolar smooth muscle in the systemic circulation?
All of the following state the similarities between the cardiac muscle and skeletal muscle fibers except:
The brief period of time during an action potential in the ventricular contractile cell when it is completely unresponsive to any additional stimulus is called:
When hormones, such as epinephrine, enhance the strength and efficiency of the heart's contraction, they are referred to as:
What cardiac center controls the parasympathetic neurons that slow down the heart rate?
Where in the heart's conducting system does the atrial contraction finish, and the ventricular contraction commence?
How do the papillary muscles contribute to the prevention of backflow of blood into the atria during ventricular systole?
What may cause heart valve cusps to close improperly and lead to AV valve regurgitation?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the depolarization of Bundle of His?
The volume of blood pumped by the heart per unit of time, typically measured in liters per minute (L/min), is known as:
The influx of sodium ions is followed by the repolarization phase. What happens during this phase?
The pacemaker cells can spontaneously depolarize until they reach the threshold for an action potential. These pacemaker cells are located in which region?
The outward flow of potassium ions leads to the repolarization of the cell membrane. At this stage, the membrane potential becomes:
Which of the following can lead to the state of hyperpolarization in the pacemaker cells?
Which of the following statements about the plateau phase of a cell's action potential is true?
In an ECG reading if it showed ST-segment elevation it could indicate:
a) Ventricular fibrillation
b) Atrial fibrillation
c) Myocardial infarction
d) All of the above
In cases where the P waves in an ECG are absent which part of the pacemaker system is dysfunctional: