Functional Anatomy: Stomach Practice Problems
Which sphincter controls the flow of bile and pancreatic juices from the common bile duct and pancreatic duct into the duodenum?
Which layer of the stomach contains the inner lining with small ridges called rugae that flatten when the stomach is full?
Which of the following is not a benefit of increased gastric motility during digestion?
Bile is a substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. Which of the following statements best describes the contribution of bile to the process of fat digestion?
Which of the following phases of gastric secretion is primarily triggered by sensory stimuli related to the sight, smell, and taste of food?
When a protein molecule is ingested, it undergoes a series of processes before being utilized by the cells. Which of the following statements is true regarding protein digestion and absorption processes?
Proteins undergo digestion in various stages. Which sequence of organs represents the correct pathway for the digestion of ingested protein molecules?
Which of the following cells in the gastric glands is responsible for creating an acidic environment in the stomach?
During food processing in the digestive system, when does bicarbonate neutralization occur?
Which of the following phases of gastric secretion is directed by the CNS and prepares the stomach to receive food?
The following diagram shows the structure that produces a carpet of mucus that protects the stomach from acid. This structure is called:
The following illustration shows how gastric bypass surgery is conducted. Based on this diagram, which of the following can result from this surgery?
Which of the following medications should not be taken by someone with gastric ulcers?
Which of the following parts of the digestive system is matched correctly with its action?