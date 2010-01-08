26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Acid-Base Balance
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true regarding the reabsorption of bicarbonate ions in the kidney?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is reabsorbed completely in the glomerulus.
B
It is reabsorbed directly through a bicarbonate transporter.
C
Its reabsorption involves a sequence of reactions.
D
It is not reabsorbed in the kidney and is excreted through the urine.