11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about inhibitory postsynaptic potential is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It makes the postsynaptic neuron more likely to generate an action potential.
B
It makes the inside of the neuron more negative.
C
It amplifies the effects of excitatory postsynaptic potentials.
D
All of the above