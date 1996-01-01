17. Blood
Hemostasis
17. Blood Hemostasis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The culmination of both the intrinsic and extrinsic coagulation pathways is the activation of the common pathway. Which event in the coagulation pathway initiates the common pathway:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Activation of factor VII
B
Activation of factor XII
C
Activation of factor X
D
Combination of activated factor XIII and I