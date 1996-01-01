23. Digestive System
Overview: General Features
23. Digestive System Overview: General Features
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following mechanisms is responsible for coordinating responses to changes in the pH, physical distortion, or presence of specific nutrients in the lumen of the digestive tract?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Neural control mechanisms
B
Local factors
C
Hormonal control mechanisms
D
None of these