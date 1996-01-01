18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do the papillary muscles contribute to the prevention of backflow of blood into the atria during ventricular systole?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They contract to close the semilunar valves.
B
They brace the AV valves, limiting their movement.
C
They pump blood back into the atria during systole.
D
None of these.