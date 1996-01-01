26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Fluid Balance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how ADH helps maintain the osmolality of body fluids
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Concentrated ECF → ADH released → Increased water reabsorption in the kidneys → Reduced urine output → Diluted ECF → Osmolality back to normal levels.
B
Concentrated ECF → ADH released → which triggers thirst → prompts the individual to drink fluids → restores the fluid balance and dilutes the ECF, thus lowering its osmolality to normal.
C
Concentrated ECF → ADH released → Increased absorption of water from the intestines → bringing the osmolality back to normal.
D
None of the above.