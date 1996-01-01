1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes the concept of anatomy?
A
It deals with the dynamic functions of the body.
B
It focuses on the broader processes within the body.
C
It can be studied through experimentation and measurement.
D
It provides a detailed examination of the specific structures within the body.