22. Respiratory System
Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
22. Respiratory System Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following pulmonary capacities is defined by the total amount of air that a person can inspire after a tidal expiration?
Which of the following pulmonary capacities is defined by the total amount of air that a person can inspire after a tidal expiration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inspiratory capacity
B
Functional residual capacity
C
Vital capacity
D
Total lung capacity