26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Fluid Balance
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The actions of ADH include the following except:
A
Control the amount of water your kidneys reabsorb as they filter out waste from your blood
B
Induces expression of water transport proteins in the late distal tubule and collecting duct to increase water reabsorption
C
Lowering osmolarity by increasing water reabsorption in the kidneys, thus helping to dilute bodily fluids
D
None of the above