25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is incorrect:
I. In hypotensive patients the GFR is expected to be low
II. The kidneys are only sensitive to high blood pressure
III. Renin is an enzyme that is released when the blood pressure is too low
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Statement III
D
All statements are incorrect