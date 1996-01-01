23. Digestive System
Overview: General Features
23. Digestive System Overview: General Features
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following functional activities of the digestive system is involved in the breakdown of food into simpler molecules through enzymes and digestive juices?
Which of the following functional activities of the digestive system is involved in the breakdown of food into simpler molecules through enzymes and digestive juices?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Secretion
B
Mechanical digestion
C
Chemical digestion
D
Absorption