24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Nutrients
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K associated with vitamin toxicity?
Why are fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K associated with vitamin toxicity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They can counteract the effect of other vitamins.
B
They alter the pH of the blood.
C
They stay in the fatty tissues and liver for extended periods of time.
D
They disrupt the ATP production.