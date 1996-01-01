18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct order of the parts of the conduction system of heart.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SA node (pacemaker) → AV bundle → AV node → right and left bundle branches → Purkinje fibers
B
SA node (pacemaker) → AV node → AV bundle → right and left bundle branches → Purkinje fibers
C
SA node (pacemaker) → AV bundle → AV node → Purkinje fibers → right and left bundle branches
D
SA node (pacemaker) → AV node → AV bundle → Purkinje fibers → right and left bundle branches