5. Integumentary System
Nails
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35-year-old woman presents to her doctor with a complaint of "spoon-shaped" nails. Upon examination, the doctor notes that the patient's nails appear concave with raised edges. Which of the following conditions is the most likely cause of this nail abnormality?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Onychomycosis
B
Beau's lines
C
Koilonychia
D
Paronychia