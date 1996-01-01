23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
The transportation of glucose across the basolateral membrane into the bloodstream by glucose transporters in the small intestine is an example of which of the following?
Passive diffusion
Facilitated diffusion
Osmosis
Endocytosis